A man who was high on heroin was found parked at a convenience store for six hours.
On Jan. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to EZ Mart on South Muskogee Avenue for a truck that had been sitting at the gas pumps for over six hours. Jordan found the Ford F-150 parked with the engine running. Gabriel Gonzalez was passed out behind the wheel with a piece of tin foil with black residue on the console. Jordan could see the man was holding a lighter and a straw was on the seat. Jordan had to knock on the window several times before Gonzalez awoke. Gonzalez pushed the tin foil off the console and put the lighter in his pocket. Jordan told Gonzalez to exit the vehicle. Gonzalez said he was smoking heroin but didn't have any more drugs. He was arrested, and Jordan and Sgt. Justin Leatherwood found marijuana, a smoking pipe, and more heroin. Gonzalez was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for actual physical control, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop Jan. 18 on a Ford Focus for a third brake light not working. The driver, Brittney Rooster, said she didn't have her license. Dalilah Nofire, the front-seat passenger, said her name was Liliah Buckhorn. Frits recognized the backseat passenger. Dispatch advised Rooster's driver's license was suspended or revoked. The second passenger was clear of warrants, but dispatch said there was no information on Buckhorn. Frits and Sgt. Leatherwood found out Buckhorn's name was actually Nofire, and she did have a warrant. Rooster was placed in the back of Frits' patrol unit, while Nofire was put into Leatherwood's unit. Officers searched the vehicle and they found two grinders containing a small amount of marijuana, and a locked silver box kit. The second passenger said there was marijuana inside the kit. Nofire was charged with obstructing an officer and possession of paraphernalia. Rooster was charged with possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended/revoked license, defective vehicle, and possession of paraphernalia. The second passenger was released.
Officer Chase Reed was on patrol near Seven Clans Avenue Jan. 13 when he noticed a Chevrolet Tahoe driving left of center and swerving. Reed conducted a traffic stop on the driver and two passengers. The officer checked for warrants on all three occupants and dispatch advised Jeffery Raper had a possible warrant. Due to a history of drug use for Raper and the driver, Reed asked Sgt. Bryan Qualls to deploy his K-9 officer, Ivo. Dispatch confirmed the warrant, and Reed had Raper exit the vehicle for arrest. Ivo alerted on the back passenger door. Reed searched the area where Raper was sitting and found two ziplock bags containing methamphetamine under the seat cushion. Qualls searched the second passenger's purse and found two bags of marijuana, a medicine bottle containing seeds, and a smoking pipe. The passenger admitted the weed belonged to her, and she was released with a citation. Raper was taken to jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and the warrant.
