Two women were able to escape serious injury when a man tried to stab them with a large knife.
On Jan. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Ward Avenue on a report of a domestic. The victim said Damian Baldridge came into her apartment and began assaulting her and another woman. She reported Baldridge repeatedly punched her and tried to stab her with a large knife. The other woman tried to step in, but Baldridge attacked her as well. The victim said Baldridge had a set of keys to her apartment and she didn't feel safe there. She told Gray she wanted to press charges. Gray met Baldridge the next day, and arrested him for domestic assault and battery, assault, battery with a dangerous weapon, and trespassing.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to North East Avenue on Jan. 21 for a physical domestic. Cobb had already been dispatched to the same address earlier. Ana Aguilar told Cobb she needed a cigarette and wouldn't answer his questions. Cobb told her she didn't need to drive or walk to get cigarettes, since she was intoxicated. Aguilar's father said he was picking up broken glass from the previous incident. He said he found a cigarette on the ground and threw it in the trash. That enraged Aguilar, and she punched her father in the face and head. Aguilar was arrested for domestic assault and battery and a warrant.
On Jan. 16, Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to a domestic call at Griffin Avenue. Alexander Cagle said his cousin, Jordan Hart, tried to hit him and choke him because of a cell phone. Cagle said he wanted to press charges and that Hart was inside his apartment with a baseball bat. Hart denied assaulting Cagle. Dispatch advised Hart had a warrant and Sellers told him he was going to be arrested. Hart turned to his cousin and said, "I am going to kill you." Sellers informed Hart he added a charge of threatening to perform act of violence. Hart was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, threatening to perform act of violence, and the warrant.
Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to Walmart on Jan. 20 on a trespassing call. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Dakota Hiatt was banned from the store due to past shoplifting. Hiatt was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for trespassing.
