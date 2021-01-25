A stolen vehicle was recovered after an officer noticed it had been spray-painted.
On Jan. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of East Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. When Cobb noticed the vehicle in front of him had been spray-painted black, he ran the tag information. An alert stated the vehicle had been reported stolen, so the officer conducted a traffic stop. Cobb drew his firearm and ordered the driver to drop the keys out of the window and to keep his hands visible. Christopher Loveall complied and was arrested. Cobb noticed a large tear in the cloth of the driver’s seat and found a purple bag and a syringe inside it. A glass pipe with residue was inside the bag. A second pipe containing marijuana was found ins the glove box. Loveall was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on Stephen Davis on Park Hill Road because he didn’t have a rear reflector on his bike. On Jan. 22, Frits checked Davis for warrants, and dispatch confirmed he was wanted. As Frits was arresting Davis, the suspect tried to pull away and was taken to the ground. Davis was arrested after a brief struggle and taken to jail for booking.
On Jan. 22, Office Frits responded to Walmart in regard to trespassing. Employees stated Jodi Morgan was banned from the store due to several incidents in the past. Morgan was escorted to Frits’ patrol unit and taken to jail.
