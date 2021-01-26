A stolen vehicle was recovered after a school resource officer deemed a home visit to be suspicious.
On Jan. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Ross Street on a report of a stolen vehicle that was found. When School Resource Office Randy Jordan dropped by the house, an unknown man answered the door and lied about the woman living there. The woman then stepped outside with Jordan to discuss the home visit. Jordan said the situation seemed odd and wrote down the tag number to a blue Chevrolet truck parked in front of the house. Dispatch advised the truck was stolen out of Adair County and additional officer responded. The truck was gone by the time officers arrived, and they dispersed to see if they could find it. Lt. Brandon Vick located the truck just a block away and made contact with Brandi Yanez. The man accused officers of profiling and harassing him. McNiel patted Yanez down for weapons and found a used syringe and a set of keys in his pockets. Vick was able to use one of the keys to start the stolen vehicle. Yanez claimed he was holding the keys for someone, but forgot the person's name. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Jan. 25, Robert Jones was patrolling in the area of State Street when he noticed a woman acting suspiciously. Summer Eastham took off running when she saw the officer. Jones said she told the people who were walking behind her, and they took off running as well. Jones eventually caught up to Eastham, who claimed she bolted because she was afraid he was going to run her over. Eastham admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. She was booked into jail on charges of public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was on patrol Jan. 23 in the area of East Downing Street when he saw a reckless driver. Dillion Akin spun his tires when he accelerated at the intersection of East Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. Akin was taken to the Tahlequah City Jail and booked for reckless driving.
Officer Chase Reed responded to Walmart on Jan. 24 on a report of a shoplifting. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Kinzy Kilpatrick-Scott concealed a Diet Pepsi and tried to leave the store without paying. Kilpatrick-Scott was transported to jail for petit larceny.
