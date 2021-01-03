A woman claiming to be a prostitute approached an officer and exposed herself Tuesday.
On Dec. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers made contact with a woman in the parking lot of Mitchell Family Chiropractic. Sellers said the woman walked up to his patrol unit and tried opening the passenger door. The officer asked her for her name several times, and she stated it didn't matter. The woman, Lisa Barnett, admitted to drinking alcohol and claimed she was a prostitute. Barnett began to walk away from Sellers and when he told her to stop, she turned around and exposed her breasts. Sellers also saw a bottle of whiskey inside the woman's coat, and she was detained. Barnett told Sellers she had methamphetamine in her purse. Sellers searched Barnett's purse when he found two syringes, a marijuana joint, and a smoking device. Sellers said there was no meth in the purse. Barnett was transported to the jail and booked on charges of public intoxication and indecent exposure.
On Dec. 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Armstrong Bank in reference to someone trying to cash a forged check. Dispatch advised the suspect was inside a vehicle parked near the bank. Donnell made contact with James Belknap and asked another officer to stay with the vehicle while he spoke with the bank manager. Jason Hanh said Belknap asked to cash the check, but they were unable to verify the account holders signature. The account holder was contacted, who told the bank not to cash the check. Donnell returned to Belknap's vehicle where he placed him under arrest. Belknap was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for check forgery. Donnell contacted the account holder, who stated he didn't remember writing Belknap the check. He advised his checks could have been stolen from his van in Hulbert. A woman met with Donnell and told him that she contacted the District Attorney's Office, and they told him to set a bond on Belknap. Donnell advised it was the judge who sets the bond, not him. The woman said she contacted the account holder and the situation was a misunderstanding. Donnell cautioned the woman about contacting the account holder. Donnell spoke with the account holder and he said the woman told him to drop charges against Belknap. Donnell told the man to call him if she contacted him.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls responded to South Cedar Place on a report of Russell Evans causing a disturbance on Dec. 24. Qualls arrived in the area when he found Evans standing on the porch of another residence. Evans was knocking on the door when Qualls told him to walk toward him. Evans said he wasn't doing anything wrong, and he was trying to ask someone to give him a ride. Evans had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath and denied having anything to drink that night. Qualls further questioned the man and he admitted to have a glass of "expensive whiskey." The homeowner came outside and said he didn't know Evans. Qualls had Evans turn around and arrested him for public intoxication. Qualls searched the man and found a bag of marijuana in his pocket. Evans stated he didn't have a medical marijuana license, but his brother did. He was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked in for public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.