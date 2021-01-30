A man's suspicions behavior caught the eye of an officer on patrol.
On Jan. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick was driving on South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a man crouched in front of a business. It looked as if Anthony Drywater was checking to see if the front door would open. Vick pulled up to the man when he walked away from the door. Drywater had an odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking. Drywater was booked into jail when Vick found a syringe and methamphetamine on him. Drywater was charged with possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Walmart on Jan. 28 for a shoplifting incident. Dispatch advised the suspect, who had red hair and was wearing a black hoodie, got into a red car and left the parking lot. The vehicle pulled out in front of Sellers and he could see the man with red hair in the passenger seat. Sellers pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Burger King. Clinton Thompson was asked if he had shoplifted from the Walmart and he claimed he wasn't trying to, but that an employee confronted him and he took off. Sellers searched the vehicle and found the stolen items in Walmart bags and a glass pipe in the center console. Thompson admitted the pipe belonged to him and was transported back to Walmart. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said she watched Thompson remove the security device from products and covered them with clothes in the shopping cart. Thompson also ripped the tag off the black hoodie before he put it on. Thompson was booked into jail on charges of trespassing and shoplifting. The items, worth $318, were recovered.
On Jan. 26, Lt. Dexter Scott was at Circle S Laundry when he noticed a man he knows. Scott ran information on Terrence Linvick and discovered he is wanted. Scott went inside the building to make contact, but Linvick fled once he saw the officer. Scott chased Linvick outside the building, where the suspect fell. Linvick stood and Scott told him he was going to be Tased if he didn't get on the ground. Linvick refused and was struck by the Taser. Linvick said he ran because he had warrants.
