A woman wanted for DUI was arrested on that charge after failing sobriety tests during a traffic stop.
On Dec. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits was behind a vehicle on Fourth Street when the driver failed to signal while turning. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Savanna Apartments on Rozell Avenue. He advised the driver, Janet Limpy, to turn off the vehicle and put her hands on the steering wheel Limpy said she didn’t have a driver’s license, but gave the officer a tribal card with her name listed. Frits could smell alcohol and asked Limpy if she had been drinking. Limpy admitted to drinking two beers earlier in the night. Frits said there was a 13-year-old in the passenger seat, and Limpy stated she dropped off her daughter near the intersection of Stick Ross Mountain Road and West Fourth Street before she was pulled over. Limpy said her daughter was intoxicated and they were arguing. Lt. Dexter Scott located the woman and transported her to W.W. Hastings Hospital for statements she made about harming herself. Frits told Limpy to exit the vehicle and advised he was going to conduct field sobriety tests. Limpy was arrested for suspension of driving under the influence and agreed to take the state’s breath test at the jail. Officer Robert Jones transported the teenager to family members. Limpy blew a .12 blood alcohol level and was booked into jail on charges of child endangerment, DUI, failure to signal on turn, and driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license. Limpy also had a warrant for DUI and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On Jan. 4, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road when he noticed a man and woman walking near Stuteville Ford. The pair began walking through an undeveloped field. Qualls said there were previous calls regarding the car dealership being vandalized, and Qualls decided to make contact with the man and woman. Qualls exited his patrol unit when the woman approached. Qualls had Brandon Berry walk to him and explained why he made contact. The woman provided a Cherokee Nation ID card, but Berry stated he didn’t have any ID and gave his name and date of birth. Dispatch advised the woman had a misdemeanor warrant. However, since the jail was operating on a felony status only, the woman wasn’t arrested. Dispatch said Berry had a warrant in Arkansas, and Arkansas wanted to place a hold on Berry. He asked the officer if he was free to leave, but Qualls told him he was going to be arrested. At that point, Berry took off running. Qualls and Officer Jacob Robertson ran after Berry, who was able to run across South Muskogee Avenue before he fell into a puddle of water. Berry made it a few more steps before he fell a second time, and Qualls took him into custody. Berry was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for the warrant and resisting arrest. The woman was released before Berry fled.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart Jan. 1 on a report of an internal investigation. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Melissa Funburg, a T-Roc associate, would order food from the deli and take it to the break room to eat. Dick said Funburg never paid for the food, and the total amount of food was $28. Funburg was arrested for petit larceny and transported to jail.
