A man trashed his jail cell with toilet water and food after being booked for trespassing.
On Jan. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim responded to State Street for a trespassing call. The caller said a man with two backpacks and a post hole digger entered a shed of a house that was for sale. Swim and Officer Michael Gray got to the shed and heard someone moving around inside. Jason Baldridge was sitting on the floor, and claimed he was trying to get out of the wind. He told officers he was there to write an estimate to put a roof on the wooden porch. Swim had dispatch check with the listing agent to contact the homeowner. The owner said they wanted to press charges on Baldridge for trespassing. He was arrested and taken to city jail, where he became confrontational. Baldridge threatened Gray. He was given the opportunity to change into jail clothing and have his clothes washed. Baldridge ended up using a cup to throw toilet water on the jail floor, soaked his clothes in water, threw food on the floor, and used wet toilet paper to block the camera. Baldridge eventually claimed down and contacted a family member to pay his bond.
On Jan. 4, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to the area of South Muskogee Avenue on a report of a woman who appeared to be crying and sitting on the side of the road. Officer Steven Smith and Qualls arrived to find Helen Jones sitting in the grass. Jones was mumbling when asked questions and denied drinking alcohol. Qualls said Jones had been under the influence of methamphetamine during his previous encounters with her. He asked Jones if she used meth that day, and she denied that as well. Qualls determined Jones was under the influence of a narcotic and arrested her for public intoxication. Jones admitted to smoking $10 worth of meth while she was taken to jail.
Sgt. Qualls responded to East Fuller Street in regard to a vandalism on Jan. 6. Brandon Seacat said Lily Southern broke a window to his residence and was trying to get inside. Officers Lane Cobb and Robbie Bacon were already looking for the woman when Qualls arrived. Bacon located the woman, who was hiding in the backyard. Seacat said he awoke to his roommate and Southern arguing. Southern was upset because she wasn’t allowed at the house and she broke the window. Seacat advised he didn’t want to file charges since his roommate agreed to pay for the window. Southern admitted to breaking the window with a brick. Qualls could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Southern as she spoke with him. She said she had been drinking, but wouldn’t say how much she had. Southern was arrested for public intoxication after she couldn’t follow Qualls’ instructions for a sobriety test.
