A deranged woman tried to grabbed an officer's Taser as he struggled to arrest her.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a trespassing at the Tahlequah Medical Center building on Oct. 15. The caller said Loni Thompson wouldn't leave the lobby. Presley met with Thompson, who said she was waiting for Officer Cory Keele to take her home to find her family members, who were "in the walls." Presley asked if she had taken drugs or was off her medication, and she said she wasn't but kept talking about her family inside her walls. Thompson asked Presley to take her home and he said he wouldn't. Thompson told Presley the police uniform wasn't his and that it belonged to Keele. She said he wasn't a real police officer and when he told her to put her hands behind her, she screamed and ran toward the patient room entrance. During the struggle, Thompson kicked Presley and tried to grab his Taser. Keele assisted Presley with getting the woman on the ground. Thompson was booked on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
On Oct. 8, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Northeastern Health System for an assault by a patient on hospital staff. A security officer said Kerrie Fox was being seen at the hospital for mental issues, and refused to leave when discharged. The officer said Fox picked up a device with a wire, swung it, and threatened to hang herself with it. The officer took her to the ground. Another security officer said Fox threatened to kill him and the other officer. Fox refused to speak with Donnell and told him to take her to jail. Donnell tried to run a records check on the name she had given hospital staff, Smith, but there was no record. Donnell was able to find her under the name Fox, and found she had warrants in another county. Fox was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for threats to perform acts of violence and assault and battery.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls responded to North Grand Avenue on Oct. 17 in regard to an intoxicated man walking in the street. Dispatch advised the man was wearing all black clothing and staggering all over the road. Qualls found Northeastern State University Police speaking with a man who matched the description. Qualls asked James McCoy where he was going and he was hesitant. McCoy was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words, and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking beer and was arrested for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant.
Officer Donnell responded to the Skate Park on a report of a woman acting strangely on Oct. 10. Lori Jones was dancing in the park and said she took methamphetamine not long before the encounter. Jones appeared to be under the influence of the drug and was taken to jail for public intoxication.
