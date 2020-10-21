A man who inhaled compressed air in front of officers was taken to jail.
On Oct. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Cherokee Inn on a report of a person passed out in bed after checkout time. Donnell found Joshua Dotson in bed, surrounded by several cans of compressed air. Dotson awoke, picked up a can, and sprayed it directly into his mouth. Donnell grabbed the can and told Dotson to stop. Dotson became belligerent when the officer stopped him from getting off the bed. EMS was called to check on the man, and he refused treatment. He was transported to jail for public intoxication.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol near Goingsnake Street and Water Avenue when he noticed a man skateboarding in the wrong direction of traffic. Joseph Hitchcock saw Scott approaching him, picked up his skateboard and went to a house, where he started knocking on the door. The man said he didn't live there but then told the officer he did. Hitchcock said his friend lived there and he was stopping by to say "hi." The man said he didn't have identification, and would only give his first name but not his last. Scott told him he would be patted down for weapons. Hitchcock pulled away and refused to comply when Scott used force to handcuff him. Scott found an ID in the man's pocket and dispatch confirmed he had warrants. Scott also found two medical marijuana bags, a smoking device, and a glass smoking device. Hitchcock was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, and the warrant.
On Oct. 19, Officer Donnell was dispatched to the All Store, where he was flagged down by someone who saw a man break into a vehicle behind the old GNC store. Antonio Mancinas said he had been run off from behind the store, and he was going to fix his friend's vehicle. Josh Collins said an employee saw Mancinas in his vehicle and his brother confronted him. Mancinas admitted he was in the vehicle because he was going to fix it for his friend, but wouldn't give the officer his friend's name. Collins said the steering column had been broken and the ignition switch was filed down as if Mancinas was going to steal the vehicle. Collins said he didn't see the man break the column or file the ignition switch, but said it wasn't like that earlier that day. Mancinas was arrested for second-degree burglary of an automobile.
Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to the library on Oct. 20 in regard to an intoxicated Edward Sawney outside of the building. Sawney was slumped over outside the library entrance, where he was talking to himself. Sawney was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
