A man attempted to steal $25 worth of sex items from Walmart.
On Oct. 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting. Employees said Billy Cooper selected two packages of condoms, two vibrating rings, and lubricant. The man put the items in a woman's shopping cart and proceeded to check out. But Cooper failed to scan the condoms and the lubricant, and was stopped outside the store. Cooper, who had been banned from the store earlier, was taken to jail for shoplifting and trespassing.
On Oct. 18, Officer Jacob Robertson responded to Casey's General Store on East Downing Street to check out a man asking people for money. Dispatch advised the man was wearing a black hoodie, white pants, and carrying a backpack. They said the man took off running east on Downing Street. Officer Kyle Reed found Alexander Shinnerer at the intersection of Bertha Parker Bypass and Downing Street. Shinnerer said he was trying to apply for jobs in the area. The man said he was homeless, then changed his story and said he lived at the Methodist Home. Shinnerer appeared lethargic and said he had taken his medication. Officers searched the man's backpack and found nothing illegal. Shinnerer was given the opportunity to call someone to pick him up, but no one answered his calls. He was taken to jail for public intoxication.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Ned's on a report of a confrontational man on Oct. 17. Dispatch advised a Native American man in a black shirt and red shorts was trying to fight people at the bar. Cobb arrived and noticed David Murphy in a boxing stance while yelling at people. Cobb told the man to put his fists down and had to prevent him from falling down. Murphy was detained and claimed he didn't do anything wrong. Several people said Murphy was trying to start a fight, but they didn't want to file any charges. Murphy was transported to jail and booked in for public intoxication and a warrant.
