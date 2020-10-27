A local man was taken to jail after he hit a utility pole and three mailboxes with a vehicle while traveling on Fourth Street.
On Oct. 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and College Avenue in regard to a crash that involved property damage. The vehicle had left the scene, and Sellers could see where a utility pole and three mailboxes had been damaged. Officer Justin Leatherwood followed a fluid leak trail from Forth Street onto College Avenue, behind BS&G Pawn. Leatherwood advised he found a damaged white truck and the driver, David Michael Spears II. Spears admitted to having four beers and said he had a low tire, which caused him to run off the road. Spears said he didn't know if he had hit anything. Spears was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and agreed to take a breathalyzer, for which he blew a .20 and .19. Lt. Dexter Scott searched the damaged truck and found an open can of beer. Spears was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and transporting an open container.
Officer Chase Reed was on patrol Oct. 22 in the area of Vinita Avenue when he noticed the vehicle in front of him driving left of center. The officer pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of Vinita Avenue and Allen Road. The driver, Joshua Lewis, wouldn't roll the window down or open the door when Reed told him to. Lewis appeared to be intoxicated and was told to step out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test. Lewis refused to take the tests and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. As Lewis was escorted to the patrol unit, he became combative and had to be forced into the car by additional officers. Reed found Lewis' history and saw he was charged with DUI in 2019. Reed found an open bottle of vodka while searching the vehicle. Lewis was taken to the detention center and booked for DUI, driving under revocation, left of center, and transporting an open container.
On Oct. 19, Officer Leatherwood responded to Quail Ridge Street on a report of a prowler seen on the homeowners' security camera. Dispatch advised the suspect was wearing a light-colored jacket with blue cuffs and had on a backpack. Leatherwood spotted the man, Trae Cordell, behind Urgent Care. During a patdown search, officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, a pipe, and several unused needles. The homeowner said Cordell tried opening his vehicle but because the doors were locked, he was unable to take anything. Cordell was transported to jail and booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.
On Oct. 22, Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Bumblebee Trailer Park for a verbal domestic. A woman was yelling and told the officer Cordell broke her windshield. Other officers arrived and searched the trailer. Donnell found the same Trae Cordell under a bathroom sink. Cordell was arrested that time for destruction of property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.