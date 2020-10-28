A convicted felon was arrested after officers recovered a stolen vehicle from which he was seen emerging.
On Oct. 27, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was informed from the previous shift of a burglary that occurred at a house near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Jamestown Street. Officer Bronson McNiel found two suspects in the house and was able to arrest one of them. The other man, John Taylor Jr., fled on foot. Qualls was patrolling the area when he noticed a Chevrolet truck make an odd maneuver onto Jamestown Drive from Jamestown Street. Qualls followed the truck as the driver pulled into the parking lot of Dano's convenience store. As Qualls pulled into the parking lot, Taylor exited the truck, went into the store, and sat down at a table with John Taylor Sr. Qualls ran the tag information from the truck and was notified it was stolen out of Tulsa. Qualls entered the store and arrested Taylor Jr. When Qualls told the man why he was being arrested, he denied being in the vehicle and claimed he had walked to the store to meet his father. Taylor Sr. argued his son wasn't in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle for inventory, Officer Kyle Reed found an unloaded revolver between the driver's seat and the center console. Dispatch advised Taylor Jr. was a convicted felon and that his driver's license was suspended. Officers also found marijuana, three pill bottles, and a syringe inside the vehicle. Taylor Jr. again insisted he was never in the truck and denied knowing anything about the drugs and paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, driving under suspension, second-degree burglary, and resisting arrest.
On Oct. 25, Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to a trailer park on East Downing Street in regard to an assault. Amanda Wheeler said she was going to do laundry when her boyfriend, Michael Goodard, wanted to go with her. She said she didn't want the man to accompany her since he had been drinking. Wheeler said Goodard grabbed both of her wrists as she tried to get away and call 911. Wheeler said the man took her phone away and threw it. Wheeler said Goodard put his fingers to her head as if had a gun. She told officers she wanted to press charges for the assault and for preventing her from calling 911. Sgt. Qualls found Goodard hiding in some bushes near the entrance of the trailer park. Goodard was transported to jail and booked on charges of domestic assault and battery and interfering with a 911 call.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Love's Country Store on Oct. 23 in regard to a trespassing case. John Barsh had been arrested several times in the past for being on the property. Donnell said he took the same report two days earlier, and Barsh was taken to jail this time.
