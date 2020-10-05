Tahlequah Police Department officers dealt with drunks, drugs, and thieves in one day.
On Oct. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was advised by dispatchers of an intoxicated man who urinated in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings. Dispatch said the man drove away in a white truck, hit the curb, and was headed north on South Muskogee Avenue. Reed found the truck at Hit N Run gas station and got behind the driver, who pulled up to the red light on West Fourth Street. The driver was stopped for a moment before he proceeded through the intersection, running the red light. Reed pulled the truck over in the parking lot of the Plaza Shopping Center. Kaleb Potts reeked of alcohol and was asked to exit the truck. Potts claimed he only had two beers at Buffalo Wild Wings. During field sobriety test, Potts admitted he was too drunk to drive and was arrested. But Potts became uncooperative as Reed was escorting him to the patrol unit, and a struggle ensued, during which Potts struck his mouth on the door frame. Potts was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, obstruction, and failure to stop at a red light.
On Oct. 2, Lt. Brandon Vick was on patrol when he noticed a stolen motorcycle on Allen Road. Vick ran the tag to the bike, and Sgt. Shawn Presley advised the tag was stolen as well. Vick pulled the motorcycle over on Allen Road and North Grand Avenue. The driver, John Taylor Jr., was informed the reason for the stop and cooperated with officers. He claimed a man sold him the bike for $1,200 on Oct. 1. Taylor was arrested and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, no driver’s license, and no insurance. The bike was returned to the owner.
Helen Jones was arrested after she refused to leave a house on Oct. 2. Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Wilson Avenue on a report of an intoxicated woman who wouldn’t leave. The homeowner said Jones showed and asked for a glass of water and to use her phone. The homeowner checked her phone and saw that Jones texted someone, saying she had drugs, and asked if that person wanted some. McNiel found Jones walking through several yards before he approached her. It was evident Jones was under the influence of methamphetamine, so she was taken to jail.
On Oct. 2, Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to EZ Mart on Downing Street on a report of a woman dancing and jumping around in the parking lot. The caller expressed concern the woman could get hit by a passing vehicle. Lori Jones said she was waiting on a friend and she was headed toward State Highway 10. Jones appeared to be under the influence and said she smoked marijuana. Qualls asked if she had done any other drugs but she denied it. While transported to jail for public intoxication, Jones was howling and periodically laughing for no reason.
