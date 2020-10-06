Authorities were called after an intoxicated man approached a random group of people and threatened them.
On Oct. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson responded to Subway with Officer Robbie Bacon on a report of a threat. Dispatch advised a man in a gray Dodge Charger was threatening people at Subway. Bacon pulled the vehicle over at Mary’s Liquor and approached the driver, Jordan Hart. Amanda Deckard told officers Hart came up to her and her friends in the parking lot of Subway. Deckard said Hart told her to get out of his way, or he would beat her "ass." Deckard said she could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Hart when he approached her. Deckard said she wanted to report the incident, since Hard was intoxicated and driving. Hart was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a field sobriety test.
On Oct. 4, Officer Bryan Swim responded to The Grill on a report of an intoxicated person. A waitress said a man was giving staff a hard time about taking him home. The staff said the man had one glass of wine, but he appeared to be intoxicated as if he had taken some type of pill. Swim had Jason Giese step outside and noticed he was unsteady on his feet. Giese was arrested for public intoxication and admitted he was being treated at CREOKS Behavioral Health Services.
Sgt. Jason Girdner was dispatched to Walmart to investigate a shoplifting on Oct. 4. Asset Protection employees said Raymond Hood underrang $140 worth items at the self-checkout register. Hood said he had been banned from the store a few years ago, but thought it was for six months. Hood was banned from the store again and taken to jail for petit larceny.
