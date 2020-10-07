A store owner followed a thief after the man stole from his business.
On Oct. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Cone's Finish Line on a report of a shoplifting. Bilal Chaudhry said Liddon Cowden concealed two cans of beer inside his pants, and left the store without paying. Cowden came back to the store later that day and hid two more cans of beer in his pants. That time, Chaudhry confronted the man, who threw $4 on the counter and walked out of the store. When Cowden left in an ATV, Chaudhry followed him to a house behind Clyde's Tire shop and called the police. Gray found Cowden at the residence, and he was drinking one of the beers. Cowden said he bought the beer but couldn't provide proof of purchase. Cowden was banned from the store and arrested for petit larceny.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol Oct. 6 when he noticed Zam Kap staggering in the middle of the road. Kap reeked of alcohol and said he drank whiskey earlier in the day. Kap was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On Oct. 6, Lt. Dexter Scott met with Samuel Crow in the parking lot of EZ Mart. Crow seemed nervous and kept talking about a spider bite. Scott asked the man if he had anything illegal on him, and Crow said he had someone else's marijuana in his sock. Crow was arrested for possession of marijuana and transported to jail for booking.
