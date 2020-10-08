An expired tag ended up landing one woman in jail on drug and gun charges.
On Oct. 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits was patrolling on Fox Street, where he noticed a vehicle with an expired tag. Frits initiated a traffic stop and the driver, Brandi Blossom, gave him her Cherokee Nation identification card. Dispatch advised Blossom’s driver’s license was suspended or revoked, and she was arrested. Officers searched the vehicle and found three meperidine hydrochloride pills, two syringes, and a gun under the driver’s seat. Blossom was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, driving with a suspended driver’s license, taxes due state, and possession of paraphernalia. A passenger was released.
Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling the area of Park Hill Road and Fifth Avenue on Oct. 7 when he noticed a man walking. Scott spoke with the man when he heard loud banging and screaming coming from a house across the street. The man said his sisters were fighting. Scott and Officer Justin Leatherwood ran to the house. The front door had a window so officers could see inside, where the two women were punching each other with closed fits. Scott yelled for the women to stop and tried to open the door, but it was was locked. Kayla and Ashley Adair had to be told several times to stop before they complied. Both were told to come outside, and Kayla came to the door and said it was broken and wouldn’t open. She climbed out of a window and met with officers. Kayla was extremely intoxicated and wouldn’t explain why they were fighting. After Ashley refused to come outside, she was told she was going to be arrested for domestic assault and battery. She came to the back door, where Scott was placing her in handcuffs. Ashley refused to put her other hand behind her back, and Scott said she would be Tased if she didn’t comply. Ashley let go and was arrested. The man was still standing near Scott’s patrol unit and thanked officers for breaking up the fight. Both women were taken to the detention center for domestic assault and battery. Ashley was charged with obstruction as well.
On Oct. 6, Officer Leatherwood was on patrol behind a vehicle with a small child standing in the front seat. Leatherwood conducted a traffic stop and was told the driver, Cebastian Vargas-Hernandez, didn’t have identification. Dispatch advised there was no record of the driver’s name or date of birth he gave the officer. Leatherwood checked the name of the passenger and found out she was involved in an incident with a Cebastian Olvera. Leatherwood asked the woman for the driver’s real name, but she denied knowing it. The officer had Olvera exit the vehicle when he asked what his name was, and he stuck with Vargas-Hernandez. Olvera was booking into jail on charges of no driver’s license, failure to use child restraint, and obstruction.
Officer Michael Gray responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Oct. 7 on Pamela Street. Dispatch advised officers what the suspect was wearing and they located Cyrus James walking on Larry Avenue. Gray asked the man if he was looking into vehicles on Pamela Street, and James said he had been, but he didn’t take anything. James appeared to be high on methamphetamine and admitted to using it that morning. He was arrested and taken to jail for public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to a report of an intoxicated man who was seen urinating in a yard on James Street. The caller said the man took off in a gray, older-model truck on Hillcrest Avenue. Sellers found the vehicle at the Fuel Mart gas station on West Forth Street and could see Colton Hannah stagger out of the store. Sellers said Hannah dropped his keys and had trouble hanging the fuel nozzle on the gas pump. Hannah was arrested for public intoxication and a field sobriety test.
