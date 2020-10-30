Two men were arrested after squatting inside an empty trailer while a third man fled.
On Oct. 22, Officer Brian Jordan responded to a call reporting someone being in a trailer that was supposed to be empty. Jordan knocked on the door several times, but there was no answer. The officer went to a window, he shined his flashlight, and found Michel Coachman inside. Coachman said he was sleeping and there were two other men inside. Officers Robert Jones and Justin Leatherwood arrived and searched the trailer, where they found Randy Tran in a bedroom. When officers entered another bedroom, they found the window open and the blinds swinging as if someone had just gone through the window. Officers searched the area but didn't find a third man. Coachman and Tran admitted they didn't have permission to be in the trailer, but heard it was open and decided to sleep there. Jordan asked Coachman if he had anything illegal on him, and he said he had a "point." Jordan found a syringe and Coachman said he used it 30 minutes before he was caught. Leatherwood searched the room where Tran was found and located cut straws and a light bulb that was used to smoke methamphetamine. Tran also had a baggie of marijuana. Coachman and Tran were transported to jail and booked on charges for burglary and possession.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue Oct. 30 when he noticed a Lincoln car with no working tag lights. The driver turned onto Ballentine Road, then into the parking lot of Fish's BBQ when Qualls activated his emergency lights. The driver rolled down the back driver's side window, since his window didn't work. Qualls noticed the back-seat passenger kept her head down and wouldn't look up at him. The woman was wearing a mask and said her name was Kamie Beaver. Qualls, who had had prior encounters with Beaver, noticed the woman didn't look like the Kamie Beaver he knows. He told her to pull her mask down and she complied. Qualls determined the woman was not Beaver. Qualls told the woman to exit the vehicle and saw her place a pink pouch with a green canister in a purse near her feet. The woman then said her name was Kendra Beaver and that she lied about her name because she had a warrant for violation of drug court. Qualls patted the woman down for weapons and found marijuana joints in a cigarette package. Qualls found more marijuana inside the pink pouch. He also found a metal grinder, a wax substance, a wooden box with marijuana, and three cut straws. Qualls informed Beaver that since she was honest with him about the marijuana, he wasn't going to charge her with it, but she was booked into jail for the warrant.
On Oct. 29, Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to a report of an intoxicated woman on York Street. Dispatch advised Brandy Bronson was already dealt with that night, agreed to leave, put her belongings in a Jeep and left to go to a friend's house. The caller said Bronson came back, got in her Jeep, and drove off. Robertson found the Jeep in a church parking lot with Bronson inside. The vehicle had a flat tire and the engine was turned off when the officer approached it. Bronson said she remembered officers telling her not to drive since she admitted to drinking at The Branch earlier that night. Bronson said no one answered the door at her friend's house and she came back for her Jeep. Because of the flat tire, Robertson asked if she hit anything, but Bronson said she didn't. She was arrested for public intoxication and taken to Tahlequah Police Department.
