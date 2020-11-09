Tahlequah police responded to a handful of calls involving public drunks.
On Nov. 8, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was on patrol near Ballentine Road when he noticed a woman stumbling in the roadway. Elizabeth Ishcomer said she was walking in the road because there wasn’t a sidewalk. The officer asked Ishcomer if she had been drinking and she said not as much as she would have liked. Robertson said officers were advised of an intoxicated woman walking, and that description was similar to Ishcomer’s. Robertson had Ishcomer put her hands behind her back and arrested her for public intoxication.
Officer J.D. Alberty responded to EZ Mart on Muskogee Avenue in regard to an intoxicated man who was shirtless and walking in the area. On Nov. 6, Jory Poafpybitty was staggering on College Avenue when the officer found him. He was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On Nov. 6, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Monroe Street in regard to an intoxicated woman who was knocking on the caller’s door and window. The caller said the woman was Bridget Russell and she wouldn’t leave. Scott got to the apartment and found a drunken Russell only wearing a black shirt and holding a broom handle and a rug. Russell was transported to jail for public intoxication.
