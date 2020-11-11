A woman was taken to jail on several charges after she destroyed evidence by swallowing a narcotic.
On Nov. 5, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was assisting Officer Mitchell Seller on a traffic stop at the intersection of Morris Avenue and Choctaw Street. Sellers had pulled a vehicle over for a defective headlight and had arrested the passenger, Misty Deerinwater, on a warrant. The driver, Amy Caughman, appeared nervous and kept asking Scott what was going to happen. Scott said she looked at Sellers every time he approached her vehicle. Seller said he was going to have the vehicle towed since it was unsafe to drive. Caughman said she needed her purse out of the vehicle before it was towed, and Scott told her he was going to check it for weapons. Caughman tried grabbing the purse from Scott and became agitated when he said he was going to search it. Scott told the woman she was going to be detained so the situation wouldn't escalate. Caughman turned around, reached in her pants pocket, and put an item in her mouth and tried to eat it. Scott grabbed her arm but Caughman continued to swallow the item, a hydrocodone pill. Sellers searched the purse and found marijuana, pills, and a used syringe. Officers searched Caughman and found three used syringes, a pill, and methamphetamine. Caughman was booked on charges of defective vehicle, destroying evidence, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription. Deerinwater was booked on charges of the warrant, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer James Alberty was on patrol Nov. 7 on South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a BMW SUV failed to maintain the lane. The officer pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Taco Bell. Officer Chase Reed stayed with the driver, Taylor Pierce, while Alberty checked her information. Reed had Pierce exit the vehicle after he noticed what appeared to be marijuana shake on the floor board. Officers searched the vehicle when they found two pipes, a scale, 25 pills, and four baggies containing heroin. Pierce was transported to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and fail to maintain lane.
On Nov. 9, Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate an intoxicated man at the Tahlequah Public Library. Edward Sawney was sitting on the sidewalk and said he wanted to go home. Presley had Sawney stand up and discovered a half-empty bottle of Listerine in his backpack. Sawney was taken to jail for public intoxication.
