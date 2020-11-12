A man was taken to jail after he was found in possession of a pair of stolen boots.
On Nov. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol near South Muskogee Avenue and Willis Road when he noticed a vehicle matching the description of a recent theft at Atwood's. Cobb got behind the vehicle, ran the tag information and confirmed it was the stolen vehicle. The officer stopped the driver, Christopher Williams, who began to yell and ask why Cobb was harassing him. Cobb instructed the man to put his hands where he could see them, then told Williams to exit the vehicle and put his hands behind his back. Williams was searched for weapons, but Cobb didn't find any. Dispatch advised Williams' driver's license was revoked. Cobb asked if he could search the vehicle and Williams claimed it didn't belong to him, so he couldn't say. Cobb explained the vehicle didn't have to belong to Williams for him to have consent to search it, and Williams let him. Cobb found an Ariat boot box that contained a new pair of boots. The box had an orange price sticker on it, just like the Ariat box at Atwood's had. Williams claimed he didn't wear boots and they didn't belong to him. Cobb said one boot was a size 10 and the other was a size 8.5. Williams was taken to jail and booked on charges of driving under revocation. The boots were returned to Atwood's and identified as the stolen pair.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol Nov. 10 on North Muskogee Avenue when he saw a man bent over next to a door at Ned's. Qualls knew the door is always locked and the man appeared to be jiggling the handle. Qualls couldn't turn his patrol unit around due to the heavy traffic and had to pass Ned's. It was then that Qualls heard the sound of glass breaking, and he turned around at the intersection of North Muskogee Avenue and Downing Street. Three peopled waved him down and said a man in a red jacket had punched the window out. Qualls tracked the suspect down a block away. Andrew Bunger refused to stop when Qualls told him to do so. Bunger began walking backward and put his hands in the air. As Qualls tried detaining him, Bunger pulled away and argued he wasn't resisting. Qualls managed to get the man on the ground and into handcuffs. Bunger said he didn't break the window and he was trying to get inside of Ned's after he got into an argument. Bunger was evidently intoxicated and was transported back to Ned's. A witness said Bunger punched out the window and positively identified him as the suspect. A Ned's employee said they wanted to prosecute Bunger for damages. Bunger was transported to jail and booked on charges of malicious injury to property, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.
Mary Janway was taken to jail after she tried to steal $328 worth of items at Walmart on Nov. 11. Detective Todd Carnes received a call from store employees, who said Janway was running in the parking lot with the stolen items. Carnes got to the parking lot and Janway began running toward him. He told the woman to stop and had to chase her for a short time. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said she watched Janway conceal makeup in her purse. Janway claimed she stole the items to feed her children. She was taken to jail for larceny and trespassing.
On Nov. 5, Officer Bryan Swim received a report of a person passed out on a porch on South Lee Street. Bosephus Wing was unconscious and appeared to be intoxicated. He was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked.
