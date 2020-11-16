An intoxicated man was arrested after police were called to break up an argument between a father and son.
On Nov. 14, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was near Bumblebee Trailer Park for a report of a father and son who had been in a verbal dispute. David Gessel said his son, William, had left the property and was intoxicated. Cobb found a staggering William in a nearby parking lot. William wasn’t making sense, and when asked about the incident, told Cobb to take him to jail. William was booked for public intoxication.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Muskogee Avenue and Downing Street when he saw a van with one functioning headlight. On Nov. 15, Scott pulled the van over and asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. Mohamad Alqahtani admitted he didn’t have a license but gave Scott his name and date of birth. Records showed Alqahtani’s license was suspended, so he was taken to jail on charges of driving under suspension and defective vehicle.
Officer Gary Smith was advised of a man walking through yards on College Avenue on Nov. 13. Timmy Pulgliese was standing behind a house on College Avenue, where Smith found him. He was unable to make complete sentences and was thus arrested for public intoxication.
