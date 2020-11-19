A woman was taken to jail after police found baggies of drugs scattered throughout her hotel room.
On Nov. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was dispatched to Rodeway Inn for a welfare check. Jones and Officer Matt Frits made contact with Jeannie Hastings and another woman, and asked if someone wanted to harm herself. The woman claimed she took a knife away from Hastings. Jones observed several cuts on Hastings' arm and asked her what was going on. She said she was upset because she got into an argument with her boyfriend, but added she was not suicidal. While speaking with the women, Jones could see several small baggies lying throughout the room. A purse that Hastings said was hers it contained more baggies with white residue, a homemade meth pipe, a straw, and a needle. Hastings was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and taken to jail. The other woman was released.
On Nov. 18, Officer Frits responded to the Cherokee Nation Clinic in regard to a disturbance. Dispatch advised there were no Cherokee Nation marshals available and asked TPD to respond. Dispatch said a hospital security guard was following Jose Fuentes, who was causing a disturbance after staff refused to medically clear him because he was too intoxicated. Fuentes exited the clinic and was walking toward the substation. Frits found Fuentes walking with two security guards following him. Fuentes said he was trying to get treatment, but was drunk and trying to go home. The man kept putting his hands in his pockets, and Frits said he was going to pat him down for weapons. Frits smelled alcohol and marijuana on Fuentes when he searched him for weapons. Fuentes told the officer to stop as he was being patted down, and Frits detained him. Fuentes admitted he had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana, but didn’t have his medical marijuana card on him. He was transported to jail for public intoxication on behalf of Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Love’s Country Store on Nov. 18 in regard to a trespasser. An employee said John Barsh was banned from the property and she wanted to press charges, since it was an ongoing problem. The employee said Barsh was near the front door and left when she told him she was calling the police. Scott found Barsh on Downing Street and asked him why he continued to trespass. Barsh said he was talking to the cleaning person. He was transported to jail and booked for trespassing.
Officer Bryan Swim responded to Felts Park on Nov. 18 on a report of a stolen bicycle. The initial call reported a man in a gray sweatshirt stole a bike from the back of a nearby retail store. The suspect was found near Basin Avenue and claimed his name was Mark Wolf. During the conversation, the man said his name was Bart Wolf, and then Bartholomew Wolfe. Dispatch found information on that name, but information regarding an arrest the man talked about didn’t match the record. The man admitted his name was Ernest Brundage, and he was arrested for false impersonation to create liability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.