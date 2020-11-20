Police arrested a man after they learned he was the aggressor during a domestic incident.
On Nov. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray responded to Scholars Inn apartments on a report of a fight in progress. The officer approached the apartment unit and didn't hear yelling or fighting. Dione Catcharro-Brown answered the door, breathing heavily, and his hands were shaking. He said he and his girlfriend had been fighting, and Gray noticed the living room looked as if a fight had taken place. The man was told to leave the apartment so officers could speak with the victim. The woman had blood on her hands, scratches on her chest, and was crying. She said Brown punched her in the face and choked her. The woman didn't want to press charges and refused medical treatment. Brown was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Muskogee Avenue and First Street on Nov. 19 when he spotted a woman walking. Scott recognized the woman as Helen Jones, and had taken a report the day before where Jones spray-painted items and stole her parents mail. Scott approached the woman and asked if she had anything illegal on her. Jones began crying and admitted she had meth in her pocket. Jones said she had a needle in her pocket and was detained. Scott found a loaded syringe and a baggie with a crystal-like substance on Jones. She was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, theft, and vandalism.
Officer Robert Jones conducted a traffic stop Nov. 17 on a vehicle traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. Jones had the driver, Jonathan Mathis, exit the vehicle when he noticed a firearm between the driver's seat and the center console. Mathis said he didn't have a driver's license and the weapon was a BB gun. The man was detained and placed in the back of Jones' patrol unit. Mathis was rambling, speaking rapidly, and wouldn't sit still. Jones asked the man if he'd ever done drugs, and Mathis said he used to do methamphetamine but had been clean for two years until he relapsed on Nov. 13. Mathis admitted he did the drug prior to driving. He was arrested for driving under the influence after Jones determined he was impaired during a field sobriety test. Mathis was transported to jail and booked for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, and speeding 15-20 mph over.
