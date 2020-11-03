A woman who called police ended up going to jail after drugs and liquor were found in a backpack.
On Nov. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Subway on South Muskogee in regard to a verbal dispute. Andrea Buckhorn said Cleo Day was causing problems with a woman inside the building. Day said he was waiting for his wife to get off work when a woman began yelling and cussing at him. Day said the woman showed up with Buckhorn and left on foot when authorities were called. Buckhorn had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was slurring her words. She told officers she was drinking earlier that day. Lt. Dexter Scott asked Buckhorn about a backpack that was inside her vehicle. Buckhorn said the bag belonged to the other woman and gave it to Scott to search. Buckhorn had to be detained after she became uncooperative. Scott found baggies that contained methamphetamine, a scale, marijuana, two syringes, a pipe, and vodka. Scott found a wallet that had Buckhorn's identification card. Scott also found more baggies with meth. Buckhorn was taken to jail for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and actual physical control.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was parked at the Plaza Shopping Center on Nov. 1 for speed enforcement. During this time, an SUV passed doing 48 mph in a marked 35 mph zone. Qualls pulled out behind the SUV, which was at a red light on South Muskogee Avenue and First Street. Qualls activated his emergency lights as the light turned green and the SUV pulled to the right near Short Street. The driver, Jonathan Tavarez, exuded a strong odor of alcohol and provided a Florida driver's license. Tavarez said he wasn't from the area and didn't know the speed limit. Tavarez was searching through his phone for his insurance verification, but was unable to find it and dropped his phone twice before Qualls returned to his patrol unit. The information on Tavarez showed he was insured. Tavarez told the officer he had consumed four beers within an hour before the stop. Tavarez completed a field sobriety test, which showed he was too impaired to be driving. Qualls asked Tavarez if he'd like to take a breathalyzer and he declined, admitting he would fail it. Tavarez was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked in on charges of driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to Jackson Avenue on Oct. 27 in regard to a burglary in progress. A witness told officers she saw two men go into a house through the back door. She saw a man removing items from inside and taking them outside. McNiel went to the back door and heard a loud noise from inside. He announced himself and heard the front door bang as it opened. McNiel ran to the front and was met by Chelsea Fishinghawk as she sprinted through a yard. She was ordered to stop, drop her bag, and sit on the ground. McNiel saw a man in a gray hoodie running through yards and called for additional officers. Fishinghawk was taken into custody and put into McNiel's patrol unit. McNiel searched the woman's bag and found a pill container filled with blue pills. Fishinghawk said they were Oxycotin, but McNiel looked up the pills and found out they were morphine. Fishinghawk advised there was also a needle that contained her blood, mixed with drugs. The homeowner was contacted and said the house was supposed to be empty.
