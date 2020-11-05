Police were summoned after an intoxicated man kept calling 911.
On Nov. 2, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Jason Girdner was dispatched to Morgan Street and College Avenue after someone continuously called 911. Nicholas Rayne was intoxicated and and claimed he called 911 because he was scared of another man at the apartment complex. Lt. Steve Arnall and Girdner went to the apartment unit, where they met with an elderly man. The man said Rayne was staying with him for a few days. He said Rayne will drink vodka, is violent, and sleeps with a knife beside him. The man said he wanted Rayne out of his apartment because he was afraid of him. Another man in the apartment said Rayne was abusive toward the elderly man. Rayne was arrested for public intoxication, and the elderly man was advised to contact his landlord and to seek a protective order against Rayne.
Officer Cory Keele responded to North Cedar Avenue on Oct. 31 to assist with medical call. Dispatch advised it was a psychiatric call and EMS was told the patient was violent. Zachariah Lake was talking non-stop and wasn't making sense. Keele said the man had rigid muscle tone, his pupils were dilated, and he coudn't stand still. When the officer asked Lake if he had used methamphetamine, Lake admitted he did and that he was high. Lake refused medical treatment but answered questions from EMS. A woman at the residence kept pleading with officers to take Lake to jail or force him to go to the hospital. Keele said they couldn't do that, since he wasn't suicidal, and the only way he could go to jail is if he left the house or committed a crime. Keele went outside to speak with other officers when Lake told them he was leaving. Lake was arrested, and officers found a marijuana pipe and a glass methamphetamine pipe on him. He was booked on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Nov. 4, Officer Michael Gray responded to Monroe Street on a report of a disturbance. Officer Chase Reed spoke to Anthony Philpott, who said his neighbor, Ocie McCurtain, had been yelling and knocking on his door all day. As officers were speaking with Philpott, McCurtain staggered up from behind them. Gray said the man was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Gray had been dispatched to the same address two previous times in regard to a disturbance between both men. McCurtain was taken to jail for public intoxication.
