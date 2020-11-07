Officers were called to the same house twice in one night for a woman who was causing problems.
On Nov. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits was dispatched to Highland Drive in regard to an intoxicated woman who was causing a disturbance. Justin Godwin had called police earlier because Bridget Russell was drunk and inside the house. Frits said he couldn't arrest Russell since she was inside a private home. Russell wasn't being disruptive during that call and Godwin said he would let her stay for the night. A short time later, Frits was called to the house again after Russell became belligerent and began throwing things. Godwin said he wanted the woman out of his house and she was in his office. Frits found Russell facedown on the floor, naked and wrapped in a blanket, with a chair lying over her back. Russell yelled and cussed at the officers and refused to stand up. Officers arrested Russell and took her to jail for disturbing the peace.
Officer Brian Swim responded to Bumble Bee Trailer Park on Nov. 2 on a report of a person passed out behind a residence. The caller said the person used to live in the park but had recently moved. Kin Buchanan was found to be under the influence on some substance. He told Swim he could search his bag and drugs were found. Buchanan was booked into jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Shana Hall was arrested after she was caught trying to steal $76 worth of items at Walmart on Nov. 4. Officer Mitchell Sellers met with employees, who saw Hall conceal several items on herself, and tried to walk out without paying. Hall told Sellers she had marijuana in her coat pocket after she was detained. Hall was taken to jail for petit larceny and possession of marijuana.
