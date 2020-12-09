Police were called to an apartment after a woman threw items onto a vehicle.
On Dec. 8, Tahlequah Police Lt. Brandon Vick responded to Royal Oak Apartments on a report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised a woman was throwing items onto a vehicle. Vick said he found a group of people outside, staring toward the second floor of the complex. Vick said he heard glass breaking. He went to one of the apartments and saw Toni Anno standing in the kitchen, where she was taking dishes out of the cabinets and throwing them on the floor. Anno complied with Vick's request to stop, and was detained. James Hopper said he was minding his own business when he heard fighting in his neighbor's apartment. Hopper said he saw household items being thrown from the second floor walkway and onto his vehicle. Anno was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for vandalism.
Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Taco Bell in regard to a possible DUI in the drive-thru. Dispatch advised the person was in a gray Ford Focus at the window. The vehicle was leaving as Robertson arrived, headed southbound on Muskogee Avenue. Robertson got behind the vehicle. The tag appeared out of the date and dispatch said the tag was replaced in August. Robertson pulled the vehicle over on Basin Avenue. Ronald Phelps said he lost his wallet and didn't have his driver's license. Phelps said he had bought the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace. Robertson advised Phelps the reason for the traffic stop and asked him if he had been drinking, and Phelps said he hadn't. Dispatch confirmed Phelps only had an ID card out of California and not a driver's license. Phelps admitted he had seltzers two hours before the stop. Robertson had the man exit the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test. Robertson said he didn't see sufficient clues to indicate Phelps was impaired. However, Phelps was arrested for driving without a valid driver's license, taxes due state, and no insurance.
Officer Justin Leatherwood responded to Hensley Drive on Dec. 1 for an intoxicated woman who refused to leave the residence. The caller said Georgina Mollie was drinking, became belligerent, and wouldn't "behave." The caller said she made Mollie a place to sleep, and she wouldn't lie down. The woman said she told Mollie to leave several times, but she refused. Leatherwood met with Mollie and she began yelling at him and refused to leave. Leatherwood grabbed Mollie by her wrist and escorted her outside. Mollie threw herself on the ground and refused to get up. Officer Matt Frits arrived and both men got Mollie placed in the patrol unit. Mollie was transported to jail for trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.