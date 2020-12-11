A Tahlequah man was arrested after officers found him driving a stolen vehicle.
On Dec. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol on East Downing Street after he was informed about a possible stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised a 2010 black Dodge Journey was stolen in Springdale, Arkansas, and Kyle Pritchett and Ricky Degase were possible suspects. Cobb was approaching North East Avenue when he spotted the vehicle headed south and approaching East Downing Street. Cobb turned around, confirmed it was the stolen vehicle, and activated his emergency lights. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Cherokee Inn and came to an abrupt stop. The driver’s side door swung open and Cobb saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat. Cobb notified dispatch he was with the vehicle and held the driver at gunpoint. Pritchett exited the vehicle and followed the officer's commands. Pritchett was arrested, and Cobb found a broken glass pipe with burnt residue in his pocket. Officers approached the vehicle with their weapons drawn and found no other occupants. Cobb said there was another glass pipe with burnt residue inside the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed Pritchett had warrants and didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Pritchett claimed he got the vehicle from a woman in Springdale. Cobb asked the man if Degase was with him in Arkansas, or if he was ever with him that day. Pritchett said he wasn’t with him at all. Before Pritchett was taken to jail, he told officers he had a backpack in the vehicle. Officers searched the bag and found two more glass pipes and Pritchett’s Cherokee Nation ID card. Pritchett was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid drive’s license, and the warrant.
Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to Taco Bell on Dec. 10 for a motor vehicle crash. Two vehicles were in the drive-thru, one vehicle at the window and the other facing the wrong way, backed up to the curb. Robertson spoke with the driver of the vehicle on the curb. Jason Lay Storie said he pulled into Taco Bell the wrong way. The officer noticed Storie had to balance himself and had slurred speech. Robertson asked the man if he had anything to drink or had taken any medications. Storie said he didn’t and was told to wait while Robertson spoke to the other driver. Stephanie Bender said she was in the drive-thru when Storie pulled into the exit lane. Bender said the vehicle continued toward her and struck her vehicle. She said the driver tried to back out of the drive-thru and ended up hitting the curb. Bender added she got out of her vehicle to confront the driver and told him he needed to stay until police arrived. She believed Storie was intoxicated. Robertson spoke with the other driver and could smell mouthwash on his breath. The officer told Storie to exit the vehicle and conducted a field sobriety test. Storie admitted he drank two beers three or four hours before crashing into Bender. Storie was arrested and taken to jail, where he agreed to a breathalyzer test. He blew a .17 and was booked into jail for aggravated DUI.
On Dec. 10, Officer Cobb was dispatched to Hillcrest Avenue and Fox Street on a report of an intoxicated man. Dispatch advised the man was wearing a red shirt, black pants, and a yellow hat. The man was also holding a yellow stick. Cobb arrived to the location, where he found Dale King lying in a ditch. King told the officer he was drunk and fell down. He admitted to drinking a lot and was arrested for public intoxication.
