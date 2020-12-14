A woman who was drinking and driving with her children in the car was taken to jail.
On Dec. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Kyle Reed was advised of a silver vehicle with a possible drunken driver. Reed found the vehicle parked on the sidewalk and the road near the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. Christina White said she lost her dog earlier that day and she was upset. White's children were in the vehicle and told Reed their mother was drinking vodka in a water bottle. Reed found bottle in the front seat, and it smelled of vodka. Officer Lane Cobb asked White if he could check the vehicle for illegal items and she agreed. Cobb found a crystal-like substance inside several baggies in White's purse. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. White began yelling at her children and officers stepped in to defuse the situation. White was arrested and booked for public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container alcohol, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
Officer Michael Gray responded to a call on Dec. 5 in regard to a reckless driver near West Allen Road and Trimble Avenue. The officer arrived and saw a green Chevrolet Blazer traveling at a high rate of speed. Gray activated his emergency lights and sirens as the driver pulled into University Apartments. Claudia Taylor exited the vehicle and claimed the speedometer didn't work in the vehicle when Gray told her she was speeding. Taylor admitted she didn't have a valid driver's license. Dispatch ran Taylor's information and confirmed her license was revoked and her vehicle didn't have insurance. Taylor was transported to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for driving while revoked, reckless driving, no insurance, and defective equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.