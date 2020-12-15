Officers drew their firearms on a man who ran toward them with a knife.
On Dec. 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate Riley Bechtol trespassing at an apartment complex. Sgt. Shawn Presley was already at the scene and said Bechtol bolted. Smith was parking his patrol unit when he saw Bechtol come around the corner of the apartment, holding a knife in one of his hands and another object in his other hand. Bechtol was running toward Smith with the knife raised above his shoulder. Smith drew his weapon and ordered the man to stop and drop everything. Bechtol stopped, threw the knife down, and searched for a place to run. Smith told him to drop everything. Bechtol complied then dropped to the ground and Smith and Presley arrested him. Smith found a glass pipe, marijuana, and a syringe inside Bechtol’s pockets. Smith also found a baggie with a white residue. Bechtol was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, trespassing, and assault with a deadly weapon. Jail officers discovered Bechtol had a counterfeit $100 bill, and he was charged with uttering a forged instrument.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to a call Dec. 5 when he saw a woman who appeared to be intoxicated. Donnell said the woman was shaking her arms and her head and was screaming. Donnell proceeded to the other call and then returned to where the woman was. The officer asked two people if they saw a woman screaming, and they said she was on College Street. Lori Neel was talking to herself and her mood would shift from angry to happy. Donnell asked Neel if she took drugs, and she replied that she likes to eat doughnuts. Neel was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Dec. 11, Police Officer Kyle Reed was dispatched to Royal Oak Apartments on a report of a man who was trespassing. Clifford Johnson said he heard someone inside one of the apartments and believed it was Jason Coleman. Reed went to the apartment, where he found Coleman inside the open door. Coleman had a screwdriver and attempted to fix the door frame. Reed said the frame was split in a way indicating someone forcefully opened the door. Coleman said he heard an intruder inside the apartment and he was checking it out. Coleman was arrested for trespassing and destruction of private property.
Officer Mitchell Sellers responded to the area of North Street on Dec. 13 in regard to an intoxicated person standing on the front porch of the house. Sellers arrived in the area, where he found Teena Barnes walking in the roadway. Barnes appeared to be intoxicated and admitted she drank alcohol earlier. Lt. Dexter Scott asked Barnes if she would do a preliminary breath test and she agreed, but was unable to blow long enough to get a result. Barnes was taken to Tahlequah City Jail for public intoxication.
