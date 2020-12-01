A man ended up in jail after he called the police on himself.
On Nov. 28, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Morris Avenue and Choctaw Street. Dispatch advised Herbert King called the police department several times and said he was intoxicated and wanted to go to jail. Qualls found the man staggering on Morris Avenue and asked him what he was doing. King said he was drinking at a friend’s home and was walking toward his house. Qualls asked the man if he wanted to go to jail, and King said he didn’t care if Qualls took him there. King was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Tahlequah City Jail.
Officer Matt Frits was near Xpress Stop convenient store on North Grand Avenue on Nov. 29 when he noticed Curtis Laster get into the driver’s seat of a truck. Frits asked dispatch to check Laster’s driver’s license, and then advised it had been suspended or revoked. Frits pulled behind the truck and initiated a traffic stop on Callie Avenue. Laster and the two other occupants gave the officer their information. Lt. Dexter Scott and Officer Justin Leatherwood arrived to assist. Laster wouldn’t sit still and was told to exit the vehicle, and Frits began to search him. Laster acted as if he didn’t want to be searched, so he was arrested and escorted to Frits’ patrol unit. Frits searched the vehicle and found syringes, marijuana, and a baggie containing a crystal-like substance. Laster was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. The two occupants were released.
On Nov. 26, Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to the parking lot of T-Bones on a report of a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised the caller could hear screaming coming from that area. Cobb didn’t locate anyone in the parking lot, but found Jason Bolton between T-Bones and Able Moving Co. When the officer asked Bolton if he heard any screaming, the man began to stagger toward him. Bolton said he was on the phone with his soon-to-be ex-wife, and he was the one screaming. Bolton appeared to intoxicated and said he was having a "hard night" with his wife due to the divorce, and that he had been drinking. Bolton said he worked for Able Moving Co. and he came to sleep in the back of one of the moving trucks. Bolton was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
