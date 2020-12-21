A man admitted to officers that drug paraphernalia belonged to him after they found syringes and smoking devices during a traffic stop.
On Dec. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers pulled a truck over on Bliss Avenue for no tag lights. Race Hall said he didn't have a license, but the vehicle had insurance. Jeffery Vann, the passenger, did not have a license, either. Dispatch said Vann had warrants. Sellers arrested Hall for driving without a valid license; Vann was arrested for the warrants. Sellers searched the vehicle and he found a pipe that contained burnt residue of marijuana, a syringe, a metal spoon, and a drill socket used as a smoking device. While searching the bed of the truck, Sellers found another syringe containing a black liquid. Vann denied the paraphernalia was his. Hall admitted it all belonged to him.
Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to South College Avenue on Dec. 18 on a trespassing report. Bryce Felts said he found a man and a woman inside his building. The two barricaded themselves in the back room and Felts called police. Reed found Teresa Davis inside, and she said the man fled the area. Davis said she and the man were sleeping in the building, and Felts signed a city complaint for trespassing.
On Dec. 17, Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on North Grand Avenue when the driver of a Jeep failed to signal within 100 feet. The passenger said he didn't have an ID but that his name was Charles James Murphy. After further investigating, Frits found out the man's name was Charles Lloyd Clayton. The man began acting fidgety and avoided making eye contact with the officer when he was asked why he lied about his name. Frits unholstered his Taser and told Clayton to exit the vehicle. The man complied and was arrested for warrants and obstruction. Jail officers found a socket tool, with burnt residue and smelling of marijuana, in Clayton's jeans. The charge of possession of paraphernalia was added to Clayton's list. Wright had a valid driver's license and insurance and was released.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to the Court Clerk's Office on Dec. 18 when a drunken man caused a disturbance. Edward Sawney was sitting in a chair, and Donnell was told he was the one causing the problems. Sawney had to be helped to stand because he was too inebriated. He was transported to the Tahlequah City Jail for public intoxication.
On Dec. 21, Officer Jacob Robertson was on patrol near Sequoyah City Park when he checked the restroom doors to make sure those were secure. The officer found a man lying on the floor, covered in a blanket. Bud Proctor said he was trying to find a place to stay out of the weather. Proctor admitted he possibly had a warrant for failure to appear or failure to pay traffic fines. Dispatch advised Proctor had a warrant, and he was arrested.
