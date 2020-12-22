A man thought he was in Tulsa after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch on the Bypass.
On Dec. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to the Bertha Parker Bypass and East Ross Street for a single-vehicle crash. Cherokee Nation Marshal Dustin Davis said the driver, Billy Catron, was asleep in the driver’s seat when he arrived. Cobb asked Catron how he got into the ditch, but Catron didn’t know. Cobb noticed the driver seemed intoxicated and asked if he had been drinking. Catron admitted he had a couple of drinks earlier. The officer asked where Catron was drinking and he responded in Tulsa, and he was trying to get to a friend’s house. Catron said his friend lived on Memorial Drive. Cobb asked if he knew where he was and he said he was in Tulsa. Catron told Sgt. Bryan Qualls he was drinking at Ned’s and Dewain’s Place. He then claimed he never went to Tulsa. Catron was arrested for actual physical control of a motor vehicle and placed in Cobb’s patrol unit. Officer Kyle Reed informed Cobb there was marijuana in a plastic container inside Catron’s vehicle. Catron was taken the Northeastern Health System, where a blood test was conducted. He was jailed and booked on charges of actual physical control of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.
On Dec. 17, Officer Matt Frits was dispatched to North Grand Avenue and State Highway 82 on a report of a man in the roadway trying to wave vehicles down. Dispatch advised the man was last seen walking south on the highway. Eric Higgins told Frits he came to Tahlequah for a job, quit the job, and was now trying to get back to Stilwell, but was lost. Higgins exuded an odor of alcohol, and admitted to drinking earlier that evening. Higgins was arrested for public intoxication after Frits determined he was under the influence.
Officer Robert Jones responded to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting on Dec. 19. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick advised Jason Thompson tried to use a receipt from a purchase made by another man to buy a speaker and air compressor. Dick said Brian Fain bought the speaker and air compressor, put the items in his vehicle, and came back into the store to give Thompson his receipt. Thompson fled from the store when confronted by employees. Fain returned to his vehicle and left, but was seen in the parking lot of Grand China Buffet. Fain denied to Jones that he knew Thompson and claimed he only gave him a ride into town. Fain was detained and Jones found a marijuana pipe in the vehicle. Jones searched the vehicle more thoroughly and found marijuana in a glass jar. Fain was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. An hour later, Jones was patrolling the area when he located Thompson and arrested him for petit larceny.
