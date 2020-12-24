A woman who is known to local police claimed she was "Irish" while high on meth.
On Dec. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Family Dollar. Dispatch advised a woman in a black jacket and tan pants was being violent and argumentative with employees. Cobb came in contact with Lori Neel, who reeked of alcohol. Cobb noticed Neel appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine due to her mannerisms. Neel said she wasn't causing a disturbance and was speaking in an Irish accent. Cobb, who is familiar with Neel from previous encounters, said she didn't have an Irish accent. However, Neel insisted she was Irish and began to laugh uncontrollably. Neel was arrested and put in the back of Cobb's patrol unit while he spoke with a store employee. She said Neel took merchandise but they were able to retrieve it and didn't want to press charges. The employee did ask Cobb to tell Neel she was banned from the store. Neel was taken to jail and booked in for public intoxication.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls received a call of a vehicle stuck on a curb at Super Spray Car Wash on Dec. 22. Qualls met with the driver, Bradley Wasson Jr. Wasson said he thought he was exiting the car wash, drove over the curb, and got stuck. Qualls said the man smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. The officer had Wasson exit the vehicle when he asked if he had been drinking. Wasson said he hadn't, but Qualls could see vomit on the driver's seat and floorboard. Qualls also noticed an empty bottle of vodka in the floorboard. Wasson admitted he had two shots of vodka earlier in the evening. Wasson was arrested after Qualls determined he was impaired.
Officer Kyle Reed was on patrol Dec. 23 on Mahaney Avenue when he noticed Anthony Drywater asleep behind Farmers Insurance. Drywater said he was staying at his mother's house and told to leave. He said he was sleeping behind the business until morning. Drywater was arrested for sleeping in the streets. Reed searched his bag before taking him to jail and found marijuana in a pack of cigarettes. At the jail, Reed also found a large amount of miscellaneous jewelry. Drywater said he found the jewelry inside a dumpster.
On Dec. 21, Lt. Brandon Vick responded to Golden Rule Industries of Muskogee on a report of a shoplifting. Gordon Jones' friend told employees he was sneaking items from the store to his vehicle without paying for them. Vick said the man appeared to be intoxicated and exuded an odor of alcohol. The employee didn't want Jones to go to jail, but wanted him to buy the merchandise. Jones bought what he could afford and left the store. Jones' friend told Vick he didn't want him going with him. Jones was arrested for public intoxication and transported to Tahlequah City Jail.
