A man who was apparently high on heroin tried to claim the drug belonged to his brother.
On Dec. 2, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to EZ Mart on Downing Street in regard to a man who had been inside a truck for over an hour. Dispatch advised another caller said the man was inside the store and acting strangely. Scott met with Ruben Quezada-Guardiola inside the store and ran his information. Scott said the man had fresh sores all over his face and seemed confused when he found out it was 3 a.m. The store employee said Guardiola was in the truck for a long time before he came inside. She said he would stare for a long time and then move his head back and fourth. Officer Justin Leatherwood informed Scott he could see a clear baggie that contained a brown substance inside the truck Guardiola was in, and Scott believed it to be heroin. Guardiola said the bag possibly belonged to his brother. Scott detained the man and told him they were going to test the substance. Guardiola admitted it was heroin and that he had smoked it before going inside the store. Officers found a piece of tin foil that contained burned residue and a partially melted straw inside the vehicle. Guardiola was taken to Tahlequah City Jail after the county jail said they couldn't accept him, since his charges were misdemeanors. Guardiola was held at the jail until court and detox.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was on patrol Nov. 29 in the area of Echota Avenue and Mimosa Lane when he saw a red Dodge truck run off the roadway. Thomas Craig said he didn't have a driver's license or insurance, but the passenger, Michael Dewey, gave this officer his license. Dispatch advised neither man had warrants and Craig didn't have a valid license. Craig was arrested for driving without a valid license, no insurance, and unsafe lane use. Dewey was arrested for an assault case that happened between him and his roommate earlier that day.
On Dec. 1, Lt. Scott was stopped at the intersection of Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue when he noticed the tag on the vehicle in front of him had expired in November 2018. During a stop, the driver told Scott he didn't have a driver's license nor proof of insurance. The passenger, Hope Taylor, said the car belonged to her and she had bought it from a family friend. The driver said his name was Tavian Howard and gave the officer a birthdate. Scott learned Howard's license was revoked and insurance was unconfirmed. Howard was told to exit the vehicle and arrested. Taylor was asked if there were any drugs or guns in the vehicle, and she denied it. Scott asked if the pink bag on the passenger-side floorboard was hers, and she said everything in the car belonged to her. Scott asked the woman if he could search the bag and she said he could. Scott found two medical marijuana bottles, and Taylor admitted she didn't have her medical marijuana card. Taylor was arrested for possession of marijuana and booked into jail.
Lt. Scott responded to Casey's General Store on Dec. 1 on a report of a man who was refusing to leave. Scott approached David Jackson outside the store and asked if he had any identification, but the man said he couldn't remember. Scott told Jackson he needed to leave since store employees already told him to. The man refused and walked back inside. Scott followed Jackson inside, where he told him he needed to leave again, but he said he couldn't remember and wouldn't leave. Employees said Jackson had been there for over an hour. They said they were OK with his being there until he began causing problems with customers. Jackson was arrested for trespassing and taken to jail.
