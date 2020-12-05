A man was arrested after he tried fighting with a couple at a restaurant.
On Dec. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to El Molcajete on a report of an intoxicated man beating on the hoods of vehicles and trying to start fights. Leatherwood pulled up to the restaurant and heard Skyler Spencer screaming at a couple standing in the parking lot. Leatherwood asked what was going on, and Spencer walked toward him and was told to "face away." Leatherwood grabbed his arm to detain him, but Spencer wouldn't comply. Officer Michael Gray arrived, and Spencer was arrested. Leatherwood found an almost-empty bottle of whisky in Spencer's pocket. Spencer reeked of alcohol and admitted he was "f**ked up." Witnesses said they got into their vehicle when Spencer approached, and he began yelling and hit their vehicle. They said Spencer called the woman a "bitch." When the woman's husband got out of the car, he asked Spencer what his problem was, and Spencer tried to attack him. Spencer was taken to the Detention Center and booked on charges of public intoxication and malicious injury to property.
Officer Matt Frits was dispatched to Dewain's Place after a man refused to leave on Dec. 3. Employees said the man was wearing a brown jacket and walking north on Water Avenue. Frits located Jacob Gregory, who admitted he was at the bar. Gregory was drunk and refused to give his identification. Frits told the man he was being arrested for public intoxication and to put his hands behind his back. Gregory complied, but jerked away, and Frits took him to the ground. Leatherwood and Lt. Dexter Scott arrived and arrested the man. Gregory was taken to jail and booked on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and public intoxication.
Lt. Scott pulled a vehicle over for an expired license plate Dec. 3. The driver said she didn't have a license but had insurance. The backseat passenger, Joshua Clayton, gave his driver's license. Dispatch advised the woman's license was revoked and Clayton had a warrant. Clayton was told to exit the vehicle and that he was under arrest. Scott asked if he had anything in his jacket, and he said he had "joints" in his pocket. Clayton was taken to jail and booked for possession of marijuana and the warrant. The driver was cited for driving under revocation and advised to call someone who had a valid license to drive her car.
