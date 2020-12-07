A woman spent less than 10 minutes in a jail cell before she bonded out.
On Nov. 30, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to Wilson Avenue, where he could hear screaming coming from inside the house. A man opened the door and Ryleigh Barnhart was walking toward him and Donnell. Barnhart said she wanted the man’s phone, and the two argued about who was paying the bill. Donnell asked Barnhart to put a dog outside and while doing so, he asked the man what was going on. As the two men were talking, Barnhart came back and tried to push the door open. Donnell told Barnhart she was about to go to jail and she told him to take her there. Barnhart was arrested and put in the back of Donnell’s patrol unit. The man and Barnhart’s mother asked the officer to release her, but Donnell declined. Barnhart began kicking the door to Donnell’s patrol unit and said Donnell roughed her up. Barnhart got to the jail, where she threw her glasses at Donnell. He asked her to go to her cell and she claimed she couldn’t see. The officer tried to assist her and she told him not to touch her. Barnhart was in the cell for five minutes before the city judge called and released her on bond.
On Dec. 5, Officer Matt Frits made contact with Letabvin Camp at the entrance of Fox Trailer Park. Frits said he observed Camp walking around with a hood on and a flashlight in his hand. The officer said there had been vehicle burglaries recently and he decided to conduct a simple field interview. Dispatch advised Camp possibly had a warrant for domestic violence, and Frits detained him. Frits patted the man down for weapons and Camp said he had a pipe in his pocket. Dispatch confirmed Camp’s warrant and when Frits began searching the man’s possessions, he found methamphetamine in his wallet. Frits searched Camp’s backpack and found marijuana and a paintball gun. Camp was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Officer Donnell responded to a domestic on Bertha Parker Bypass Dec. 1. A woman was standing outside a vehicle with Andrew Cooper. The woman said they had been arguing and she didn’t want to be around Cooper anymore. Donnell checked Cooper’s information and was advised he had a warrant. Cooper was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he took his jacket off and it was put in the front seat of Donnell’s patrol unit. Cooper said he wanted his jacket out of the vehicle, and Donnell found marijuana and a pipe in the pockets. Cooper was issued a citation for the pipe and marijuana, and booked in for the warrant.
