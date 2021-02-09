A man was taken to jail after trying to steal lubricant from Walmart.
On Feb. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Dustin Duchesne was shopping with a woman when he hid some KY Gel up his sleeve. Dick said the pair didn't pay for the item and Duchesne was escorted to the AP office. Duchesne had also been banned from the store since 2017. Sellers asked the man if there was anything illegal on him before he searched him. Duchesne said he didn't know and Sellers found marijuana in his pocket. Duchesne was transported to jail for petit larceny, possession of marijuana, and trespassing.
Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Walmart Jan. 29 for a shoplifting suspect who wasn't cooperating. Officer Steven Smith advised he was with Jeremy Rowe by the tire and lube section of the store. AP Manager Misty Dick said Rowe tried to steal a shirt. Employees said they approached Rowe, who was cooperating at first, but he tried to flee from the store. Rowe was cited for petit larceny and released.
On Feb. 7, Officer Jacob Robertson responded to a shoplifting report at Walmart wherein Jimmy Brown tried stealing a tool set. Employees said Brown left the store, but Officer Sellers located him and brought him back to Walmart. Brown was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Feb. 7, Officer Robbie Bacon responded to EZ Mart on South Muskogee Avenue on a report of a woman lying in the grass and crying. Kristen Bryant was being held by another woman who said she would take her home. Bryant was bleeding from injuries to her arms and crying uncontrollably. Bacon arrested Bryant for public intoxication and transported her to jail, where she became uncooperative.
Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass Feb. 3 when he observed a vehicle speeding past him. Scott conducted a traffic stop on Gustavo Galvan and arrested him for driving without a valid driver's license and speeding.
