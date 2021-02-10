A man's odd behavior caught the attention of an officer who discovered he was wanted.
On Feb. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was patrolling in the neighborhood of State Avenue and Parker Street when he noticed Aaron McCool walking toward a residence. Keele said McCool walked toward a car parked in a car port and then noticed the office. McCool began walking into a wooded area leading to College Avenue. Keele patrolled the area and noticed McCool was on the porch of a residence, knocking on the door. Keele told the suspect his travel behavior was odd. McCool said he was headed to the doughnut shop and wasn't doing anything wrong. The man told Keele his name and said he was free to leave. Keele ran McCool's name and was advised he had a warrant. Keele made contact with the man again and told him about the warrant. Keele said McCool was cooperative and told the officer he could pat him down for weapons. Keele felt a baggie in the man's pocket that turned out to be meth. The officer also found a a syringe and a baggie of marijuana. McCool was transported to the detention Center and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.
Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Hensley Drive Feb. 8 on a report of trespassing. Travis Charles said he let Summer Eastham stay with him for a week and that she was no longer welcome at his residence. Donnell advised that since Charles allowed Eastham to established a residency at his home, he was not able to forcibly make her leave. Donnell told Charles he needed to take Eastham to court and have her evicted. Eastham told the officer she didn't want to be there and was visibly under the influence of drugs. Donnell told the woman she could leave and tried to get her to go to the hospital to get help. Eastham said she didn't want help and was arrested for public intoxication when she left the house While Eastham was transported to jail, she told Donnell she was a queen and needed to be treated like one. She said the officer was her guardian angel.
On Feb. 8, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Casey's General Store on Downing Street in regard to a shoplifting. A Cherokee Nation Marshal told Gray he was following the suspect in the alleyway nearby. Gray made contact with Solen Deerinwater, who approached with his hands in his pockets. Gray told the man to remove his hands from his pockets and noticed beer cans inside. Deerinwater was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. As Gray began to arrest Deerinwater, he started to resist and was taken to the ground. Officer Jacob Robertson spoke with store employees and they said Deerinwater stole two beers and some doughnuts. Deerinwater was booked into jail for petit larceny, public intoxication, and resisting arrest.
