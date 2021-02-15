A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman during sex.
On Jan. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele responded to a domestic violence complaint on Choctaw Street. Jorge Jordan told the officer he choked and hit a woman. The man also stated he has warrants out of several counties, so he was detained. Officers checked on the woman, who was then seen by EMS personnel. She told officers Jordan sexually assaulted her and began hitting and choking her. Keele said the woman had injuries consistent with what she said had happened. Jordan was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for domestic violence by strangulation.
On Feb. 6, Walmart employee Stephen McDaniel stated he watched Ryan Adair conceal a speaker in his pants and fail to pay for the item. McDaniel said Adair took off running when he was confronted, and Officer Michael Gray caught up to him a short time later. Adair said he thought someone was trying to rob him, and that's why he fled. Gray searched the man and didn't find the speaker. However, video footage showed Adair tossing the speaker under a vehicle as he ran in the parking lot. Adair was transported to jail and booked for petit larceny and public intoxication.
Officer Mitchell Sellers was dispatched to Walmart Feb. 4 in regard to a shoplifting. The officer met Bradley Gillum in the parking lot and escorted him to the Asset Protection office. Misty Dick said Gillum swapped tags from cheaper items and put them on a flashlight. Gillum scanned the flashlight in self-checkout and made his way to the exit door when confronted by employees. Gillum ran out of the store and was met by Sellers. He was transported to jail for petit larceny and trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.