Tahlequah Police officers have stayed busy with domestic incidents and inebriated people over the past few weeks.
On Feb. 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan responded to EZ Mart on Downing Street in regard to a man with a shotgun. Dispatch advised the suspect was in a red Chevrolet Camero and driving westbound on Downing Street. Jordan saw the vehicle and followed the driver for several blocks. Ronnie Proctor stopped in the roadway near East Avenue and was told to exit the vehicle. Proctor was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. The man became uncooperative with Jordan and said his name was Choog Proctor. Dispatch advised they couldn't find any information on that name or date of birth Proctor gave Jordan. A woman who owned the vehicle told Jordan the man's real name, and dispatch advised his driver's license was revoked. Proctor became more belligerent with officers and had to be detained. Proctor admitted to drinking a lot of alcohol prior to the traffic stop. He was transported to jail and booked for driving under the influence and driving while revoked/suspended.
Officer Lane Cobb responded to Fox Street on Feb. 11 to a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised a couple and been involved in a physical altercation and that Jeremiah Snell was outside of the residence. Officer Jacob Robertson was already on scene and had Snell detained. Snell told officers he awoke in a bad mood and hit a woman in the face. The woman said she told Snell she was home from work. She said Snell accused her of being out with someone else, and assaulted her. Snell was taken to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Officer Kyle Reed was dispatched to North Street Feb. 11 to assist medical personnel with an intoxicated man who was being hateful with the 911 center. Wayne Melvin claimed he was having trouble breathing and was 'tired of answering all the unnecessary questions" from 911 operators. Reed said Melvin had called 911 nine times since Feb. 4. Melvin would demand to be transported to the hospital each time, but would leave without treatment. Northeastern Health System EMS asked Reed to follow them to the hospital due to the past incidents with Melvin. Medical staff evaluated Melvin and said he was OK. Melvin admitting to drinking beer that night and was arrested for public intoxication.
