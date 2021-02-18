Three wanted people were taken to jail with additional charges after drugs and syringes were found during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits was on patrol on South Muskogee Avenue when he noticed the driver of a truck failing to maintain the proper lane. Frits conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Love’s Country Store on Downing Street. Daniel Helvy gave the officer his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Dispatch advised Helvy had a possible warrant and Frits asked for additional officers because three other occupants were inside the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed Helvy had a warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Officers Lane Cobb, Kyle Reed, and Brian Jordan arrived and Helvy was told to exit the vehicle; he was then arrested. Frits searched Helvy for weapons and found two used syringes in his pockets. Officers had the other occupants exit the vehicle to search it due to the paraphernalia found. Dispatch advised that Ryan Jumper had a warrant as well, and he was arrested. Whitney Felicia Barr said she lied about her name because she might have had a warrant. Frits searched the vehicle and found a purse under the seat where Barr was, and found Buprenorphine Naloxone Sublingual packages, Alprazolam, methamphetamine, straws with residue within them, 21 clear baggies, and a scale. Barr claimed a woman named Tracy left the purse with her. Barr was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for obstructing an officer, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription. Helvy and Jumper were transported to jail and booked for the warrants and obstructing an officer.
Officer Jordan was dispatched to Cherokee Avenue Feb. 13 in regard to a domestic assault. Dispatch advised the caller said the situation turned physical as Jordan was en route. Jordan arrived and could hear yelling from inside the residence and noticed a window had been broken out. A woman said Delana Nofire-Clayton came to the window and began fighting with a man. The woman said Clayton was outside of the window and screaming for several minutes before she broke the window with an object. Clayton then crawled through the window and began assaulting the man. Clayton was transported to jail, where officers found a small amount of methamphetamine on her.
On Feb. 13, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to the Tahlequah Police Department on a report of threats being made. Gray met with Christopher Burnett and determined the man was high on methamphetamine. A woman told officers Burnett showed up at her house and said someone was trying to hurt him. The woman drove Burnett to the police department. Gray said Burnett was confrontational, but didn’t resist arrest and complied with instructions at the jail. Burnett was booked for public intoxication.
