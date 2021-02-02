An intoxicated man landed in jail after grabbing the attention of officers by yelling for help.
Oh Jan. 27, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits noticed a man yelling for help at the intersection of East Allen Road and North Cedar Avenue. Joshua Joseph Dacosta told the officer he didn’t know where he was. Dispatch advised Dacosta had a possible warrant out of Tulsa County. Dacosta admitting taking medication earlier but couldn’t tell what kind. Lt. Dexter Scott arrived and Dacosta was detained. Frits found marijuana in the man’s pocket during a patdown, but Dacosta stated he didn’t have his medical marijuana card. Dispatch advised Tulsa County wouldn’t extradite. Frits searched Dacosta’s backpack and found a hydrocodone pill, a glass pipe, and a used syringe. Dacosta was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol Jan. 25 when he noticed a man riding a bike that didn’t have a light. Trae Cordell was on a bike that had been reported stolen earlier. Leatherwood said the bike had a distinct bell on the handlebar and the decal stickers had been removed by the owner. Leatherwood said Cordell was looking around as if he were going to run. Leatherwood grabbed the man’s arm and told him to get off the bike, but Cordell tried to pull away and was taken to the ground. Cordell was taken to jail, where a pouch fell from behind him. Several cards belonging to Allyssia Warren and Tyler Fisher were inside. Fisher reported his vehicle had been broken into Jan. 24. Jail officers found two bags of methamphetamine in Cordell’s underwear. Cordell was booked for two counts of knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine.
On Jan. 30, Officer Robert Jones responded to Walmart on a report of a shoplifting. An employee stated Ryan Boyer Smith placed a knife in a sack from a previous purchase, and removed the tags from a hat and put it on his head. Smith went to the shoe section, where he kicked off his shoes, removed the tags from a new pair, and put those on his feet. Smith purchased several items, but tried walking out of the store with $50 worth of stolen merchandise. Smith was booked for petit larceny.
