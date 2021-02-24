A fight between two group of men resulted in shots being fired and one taken to jail.
On Feb. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Jacob Robertson was dispatched to a disturbance at Stonebrook Drive. Dispatch advised several people were involved and possibly armed with firearms. Robertson arrived to find two groups of people arguing and yelling. Robertson told the groups to separate and asked if anyone had a firearm. Three men admitted they had firearms and Robertson retrieved each one. Zachary Sherrell said five guys came to his friend's house and started trouble with Kane Mackall. He said Jacky Hendrix II swung at Mackall and hit him in the face. Mackall pulled out his firearm and shot it into the ground in front of the men. Mackall said the group of men acted as if they were going to “jump” him, so he shot his gun to scare them. Mackall said the group of men kicked in his truck and busted his tail light. Witnesses had the same story and said they saw the men walk up to the house, but didn’t see what they did. Dalton Holloway, owner of the house, said the men showed up and tried to fight him, Sherrell, and Mackall. Hendrix and three other men claimed they were invited to the house to “talk.” They said they arrived and spoke to a woman. They said the other group of men weren’t there and they left, only to be contacted again to come back. Hendrix denied hitting Mackall, who said he wanted to file charges. Hendrix was arrested for assault and battery and taken to Tahlequah City Jail.
Officer Lane Cobb responded to East Ward Street on Feb. 21 on a report of a domestic disturbance. The officer had responded to the same address earlier during his shift for the same call between Edgar Gamino and Priscilla Provencio. During the incident, Cobb observed markings on Provencio’s collar bone, and she claimed Gamino choked her. Provencio said she didn’t want to file charges, and responding officers cleared the scene. This time, Gamino showed Cobb a video on his phone of Provencio hitting him. Gamino said he wanted to press charges and Provencio was arrested. However, Gamino was also arrested for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Cobb took photographs of Gamino’s injuries when Gamino became belligerent and said he didn’t want to press charges. Provencio said her children were asleep inside the apartment at the time of the incidents. The children were transported to their babysitter and Provencio was taken to jail for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
On Feb. 22, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to Circle S Laundry for an intoxicated man who refused to leave. Benjamin James admitted to drinking shots of liquor and had two bottles in his vest. James was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.
Officer Robert Jones responded to West South Street Feb. 22 on a report of threats being made. Luis Gonzales said he was taking out trash when a man approached him and tried to start a fight with him. Gonzales said the man left and didn’t want to file a report, but wanted extra patrol. Jones patrolled the area when he noticed Eric Owl, who matched Gonzales' description of the man who tried to fight him, staggering nearby. Owl claimed his name was James and said he was walking home from the bar because he had too much to drink. Owl admitted he lied about his name because he thought he had warrants. He was transported to jail for public intoxication.
On Feb. 23, Officer Chase Reed responded to Choctaw Street near Tahlequah Public Works Authority in regard to an intoxicated man who was lying on the ground. Sequoyah Leach was on the side of the road and unsteady on his feet. Leach was taken to jail for public intoxication.
