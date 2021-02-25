A traffic violation led officers to a cache of meth and drug paraphernalia inside a vehicle.
On Feb. 22, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol in the area of Cedar Avenue when he noticed the tag of a vehicle had expired in July. Scott pulled the vehicle over and made contact with Amber Blair. She gave the officer her driver's license and told him she didn't have insurance for the vehicle. Scott noticed Blair's hands were shaking as she handed him her license, and she kept reaching under her seat when he first approached the vehicle. Blair's driver's license came back valid, but there was no insurance on the vehicle. Scott issued Blair a citation for taxes due state and no insurance. Scott searched the vehicle and found a baggie that contained methamphetamine. He also found a cut straw with residue and two glass pipes. Blair admitted the items belonged to her, and she was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Officer Chris Smith responded to Mary's Liquor Feb. 24 on a report of an intoxicated woman. Smith arrived to find Jackie Sellers sitting outside with a cut above her eye. The clerk said Sellers was too intoxicated for him to sell her alcohol. He said Sellers walked outside and fell on the asphalt. Sellers was transported to hospital, and Smith was advised she had left. Smith said Seller went to TMC Pharmacy and was causing problems there. Smith walked into the pharmacy as Sellers was screaming for pills. She was transported to jail for public intoxication.
On Feb. 23, Officer Michael Gray responded to Walmart in regard to a shoplifting. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Angelo Demetrus Hamilton selected Vaseline, Neosporin, and apples and bananas. Hamilton bagged those items and tried to leave the store without paying. Hamilton was escorted to the AP office and items worth $27 were recovered. He was cited for petit larceny and arrested for felony warrants.
