A woman was taken to jail after officers founds drugs and a used syringe inside her vehicle.
On Jan. 27, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to CREOKS on a report of a truck that had been sitting in the parking lot. Officer Matt Frits had seen the truck earlier that night. Scott arrived to find Natasha Krouse-Clark passed out behind the wheel. Scott said the woman was sweating profusely and seemed confused when she awoke. Clark didn’t have a valid driver’s license and said she was from Texas. Scott noted that Clark appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Scott asked the woman about the spoon he noticed on the center console, and she claimed she didn’t know why she had it. There was a black pouch lying next to the spoon and a used syringe in plain sight. Clark said she gave someone a ride and that person must have left the paraphernalia in the vehicle. She was detained while Scott searched the vehicle, where he found methamphetamine and nine pills. Clark stated someone must have left those in her vehicle. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
Officer Frits was on patrol Jan. 29 in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street when he noticed a vehicle with a defective brake light. The driver, Brandon Allen Myers, provided the officer with his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Frits checked Myers’ information and could see his license was suspended or revoked. The passenger, Jessica Fain, had a warrant for petit larceny and was arrested. Frits searched the vehicle and found a purse containing methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and Xanax. Myers was taken to Tahlequah City Jail for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license and defective equipment. Fain was transported to the county jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officer Frits was dispatched to South Mission Avenue on Jan. 28 in regard to a vandalism. James Neugin said his neighbor broke into his house through the kitchen window and was in his bedroom. Officers entered the home and arrested Darryl Matheny, who told officers that people were following him and trying to kill him. The man didn’t know where he was and sweating profusely. Frits stated Matheny appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic or drug. Neugin didn’t want to press charges of burglary, but wanted a lesser charge of vandalism filed on Matheny for the damages to his property.
Matheny was taken to jail and booked for vandalism.
