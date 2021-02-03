A driver who raised an officer's suspicions got arrested after lying bout his driver’s license and name.
On Feb. 1, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on East Downing Street when he got behind a Ford Mustang. The vehicle immediately turned onto Bliss Avenue into a parking lot and Scott continued driving until he was out of sight. Scott turned around and noticed the vehicle pulled out of the parking lot and back onto East Downing Street. Scott caught up to the vehicle near Casey’s General Store when the driver made an abrupt turn onto Cedar Avenue. The officer performed a traffic stop and asked the driver why he was acting suspiciously. Steven Carter said he was dropping off food to his godmother, but he didn’t know her last name. He told the officer he left his wallet at home and that his name was Steven Sanders. Scott didn’t find any information on a Steven Sanders with the date of birth provided. Carter said he used to have a driver’s license in California, but Scott wasn’t able to find that information, either. Carter was arrested for driving without a driver’s license and placed in the back of Scott’s patrol unit. Scott went back to the vehicle and found a wallet on the driver’s seat. The wallet contained a Cherokee Nation ID card indicating the driver was Steven Sanders. The man was searched at the jail, and Scott found a glass smoking device that contained a white residue. Scott asked the suspect for his Social Security number and dispatch advised he had a felony warrant under the name of Steven Carter, and that his license was suspended. Carter said he was adopted at a young age and his name changed. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for the warrant. Carter was issued a citation for possession of paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended, and obstructing an officer.
Lt. Dexter Scott was patrolling on Muskogee Avenue and Southridge Road Feb. 1 when he saw the driver of a truck cross over the inside lane. The officer pulled the vehicle over, and Teresa Leblanc informed him she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Leblanc’s license was suspended, so she was arrested.
On Jan. 28, Officer Jacob Robertson was assigned to work a vehicle crash near South Muskogee Avenue and Meadow Creek Lane. During the investigation, Robertson learned one of the drivers, Philip Seigrist, had a warrant for failure to appear on previous traffic violations involving a vehicle crash. Seigrist was transported to jail for booking.
