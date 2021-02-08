A homeless woman was arrested two times in a week.
On Feb. 3, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a stolen vehicle incident at Days Inn. Dispatch advised the owner of the vehicle made contact with the person who took it. The owner said she was warming her car before she left for work when Toni Anno got inside and drove off. The woman said she ran after Anno until the vehicle stopped. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges since she got her vehicle back. Anno couldn’t tell Smith where she was or provide her name and date of birth. Anno was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail. On Feb. 8, Lt. Dexter Scott was dispatched to TPD to speak with Anno, who was refusing to leave. Anno said she was homeless and had no place to stay. She told the officer that shelters wouldn’t take her in. She said she was from Colorado and has tried getting back home. Scott told her he would speak with administration in the morning to see if they could get her a bus ticket home. Anno said she didn’t have a place to stay for the night and that she would just sleep on the bench outside the jail. Scott told her it was too cold for her to stay outside. Anno asked if she could go to jail until the morning, and she was arrested for vagrancy. Anno said she was OK with that and was taken inside.
Officer Matt Frits was on patrol Feb. 5 on the Bertha Parker Bypass when he noticed a vehicle with a defective taillight. Frits pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of Walmart. The driver gave the officer her license and proof of insurance. The passenger, Antonio Golden, gave the officer his Cherokee Nation ID card. Frits could see where Golden had a warrant and had him exit the vehicle. Frits patted down Golden and found marijuana in his pocket. Golden was taken to jail for the warrant and possession of marijuana. The driver was given a verbal warning for the taillight.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood responded to Rozell Avenue on Feb. 1 in regard to an intoxicated person. Herbert Dale King told Leatherwood he called the police on himself because his friend wanted him to leave, and he wasn’t finished drinking. King wanted to go to jail and got in the backseat of Leatherwood’s patrol unit.
