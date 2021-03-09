An intoxicated man was arrested after he drank beer and stripped down inside of Walmart.
On March 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched on a report of an intoxicated man who was undressing in the men's wear section. Employees were speaking with Lekeith Russell, and Bacon said the man's pants were inside out. Bacon asked how much he had to drink, and Russell replied, "Not enough." Russell was escorted to Bacon's patrol unit, where he became uncooperative and jerked away from the officer. When they arrived at the jail, Russell began kicking the window to the patrol unit. Officers Michael Gray, Jacob Robertson, and Bacon had to take Russell into his cell after he became combative. The Walmart employee told Bacon she wanted to press assault and battery charges against Russell after he grabbed her arm and left red marks. The employee said Russell was on the floor inside the store and drinking beer. Russell had taken off his pants and began spitting on the floor.
Officer Bacon responded to Beauty Technical College on Feb. 27 for a burglary report. Brittany Liggins said she closed the school and found her vehicle had been ransacked. Liggins said a backpack and the vehicle's registration and title were missing. Liggins viewed the video surveillance and identified the suspect as Butler Hignite. On March 2, Sgt. Shawn Presley advised Bacon he made contact with Hignite at the Cherokee Inn. Presley said Hignite got a call about threats made at the beauty college. Hignite came to speak with Liggins, who said the man arrived and told her he needed to speak with her about the incident. Hignite told her she was going to regret that. Hignite was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for burglary.
On March 6, Officer Cory Keele was on patrol on Park Hill Road when he noticed an expired tag to a red vehicle. Keele conducted a stop on the Bertha Parker Bypass and made contact with Jodie Haddock and her passenger. Keele said he could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and went back to his patrol unit to run information. Haddock's driver's license was suspended, and she and the passenger had warrants. Haddock was arrested. The passenger had a smoking device on his person and was cited for the offense. Another pipe was found inside the vehicle. The passenger was released and Haddock was booked for the suspended license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.